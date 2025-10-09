Warrior Beat Drumming for Well-Being
When:
No event data
Where:
3A012
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
For Veterans by Veterans!
Mondays 1-2 pm - 8 week series begins Sept 8th!
Room 3A012- Columbus VA
To register: call (614) 257- 5854
Experience the Power of Percussion
Drumming supports self-expression, mood regulation, social connection, and more!
Join Warrior Beat Founder and Former Navy Corpsman, Trevor Meyer, every week for an in-person 1-hour Drumming Circle experience for well-being!
Mon. Oct 20, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Oct 27, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Nov 3, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET