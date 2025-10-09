Skip to Content

Warrior Beat Drumming for Well-Being

Drumming for Well Being

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

3A012

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

For Veterans by Veterans!

 

Mondays 1-2 pm -  8  week series begins Sept 8th!

Room 3A012- Columbus VA

To register:  call  (614) 257- 5854

 

Experience the Power of Percussion

Drumming supports self-expression, mood regulation, social connection, and more!

Join Warrior Beat Founder and Former Navy Corpsman, Trevor Meyer, every week for an in-person 1-hour Drumming Circle experience for well-being!

Mon. Oct 20, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Oct 27, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Mon. Nov 3, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

