Lung Cancer Screening Day
When:
No event data
Where:
A table will be set up at the South Entrance by security
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us for an informative event at the Columbus VA designed to increase awareness about Lung Cancer Screening and our dedicated screening program. Our Tobacco Cessation Specialists will be on-site to assist Veterans, providing immediate enrollment opportunities. Eligible Veterans can register for lung cancer screening and proceed directly to Radiology for their scans.
Don't miss this chance to take a proactive step towards your health and well-being!
Thu. Nov 20, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Nov 21, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET