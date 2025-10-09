Skip to Content

Lung Cancer Screening Day

Lung Screening

When:

Repeats

Where:

A table will be set up at the South Entrance by security

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Join us for an informative event at the Columbus VA designed to increase awareness about Lung Cancer Screening and our dedicated screening program. Our Tobacco Cessation Specialists will be on-site to assist Veterans, providing immediate enrollment opportunities. Eligible Veterans can register for lung cancer screening and proceed directly to Radiology for their scans. 

Don't miss this chance to take a proactive step towards your health and well-being!

 

Thu. Nov 20, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Fri. Nov 21, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

