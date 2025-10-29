Whole Health Classes - Healthy Eating for the Holidays

This 4-week virtual group helps you enjoy the holiday season while staying connected to your Whole Health goals. Together, we'll explore mindful eating and how to enjoy the foods you love without guilt or stress. Join other veterans in a supportive space focused on balance, nutrition, and feeling your best through the holidays and beyond.

Call/Text Whole Health Coach Armond Goss at 614-743-1706









Dates



November 12th & 19th



December 3rd & 10th



10am-1130am