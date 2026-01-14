Skip to Content

Vet Connect Resource Fair

Vet Connect

When:

Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Learning Resource Center

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

The Department of Veteran Affairs is excited to invite you to join our monthly Veteran Community Resource Event. This event lets you meet with VA programs and services, learn about community support in line with your needs, meet with fellow Veterans, and gain insights into health, education, employment, and support services.

 

FEB 17

MAR 31
APR 28
MAY 26
JUNE 24
JULY 21
AUG 18
SEPT 15
OCT 13
NOV 10
DEC 8 

