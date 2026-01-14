Vet Connect Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Learning Resource Center
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
The Department of Veteran Affairs is excited to invite you to join our monthly Veteran Community Resource Event. This event lets you meet with VA programs and services, learn about community support in line with your needs, meet with fellow Veterans, and gain insights into health, education, employment, and support services.
FEB 17
MAR 31
APR 28
MAY 26
JUNE 24
JULY 21
AUG 18
SEPT 15
OCT 13
NOV 10
DEC 8