Vet Connect Resource Fair

The Department of Veteran Affairs is excited to invite you to join our monthly Veteran Community Resource Event. This event lets you meet with VA programs and services, learn about community support in line with your needs, meet with fellow Veterans, and gain insights into health, education, employment, and support services.

FEB 17

MAR 31

APR 28

MAY 26

JUNE 24

JULY 21

AUG 18

SEPT 15

OCT 13

NOV 10

DEC 8