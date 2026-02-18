Learn How to Play Disc Golf
When:
Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Whitehall Community Park YMCA
402 N. Hamilton Road
Whitehall, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us for a fun intro to disc golf! Whole Health Recreation Therapist Patrick Gray, along with volunteers from the Central Ohio Veterans Disc Golf Club, will guide you through learning and playing this exciting game.
Location: Indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather
Equipment: All provided
Guests: Bring a family member or friend
No pets allowed (service animals are welcome)
Questions or want to register? Call Patrick Gray at
Thu. Mar 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Mar 19, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET