Learn How to Play Disc Golf

Disc golf basket on green field with blue sky.

When:

Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Whitehall Community Park YMCA

402 N. Hamilton Road

Whitehall, OH

Cost:

Free

Join us for a fun intro to disc golf! Whole Health Recreation Therapist Patrick Gray, along with volunteers from the Central Ohio Veterans Disc Golf Club, will guide you through learning and playing this exciting game. 

 

Location: Indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather

Equipment: All provided

Guests: Bring a family member or friend

No pets allowed (service animals are welcome)

 

Questions or want to register? Call Patrick Gray at or email patrick.gray@va.gov

