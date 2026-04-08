Vets Fishing Club - Virtual Introduction

Join Patrick Gray, our Whole Health Recreation Therapist, to learn about our VA's Vets Fishing Club. The program is starting back up for its fourth season starting in May and will run through October. Discover when and where this club meets to fish. Hear from special guests from our fly fishing community partner "Project Healing Waters" and new community partner "Boots in the Water" about their unique programs.

To register, please call or text Patrick at or by email at patrick.gray@va.gov