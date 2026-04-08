What is Vet Tix? Learn More on April 29th!
When:
Wed. Apr 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where:
Small LRC - Room 1A165B
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
What is Vet Tix?
Limited seats available - Register to attend
Wednesday, April 29 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am
Chalmers P Wylie Clinic - Small LRC - Room 1A165B
This non-profit organization offers free and discounted tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities for active military, Veterans, and their families