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What is Vet Tix? Learn More on April 29th!

Crowd of people at a concert with raised hands.

When:

Wed. Apr 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Where:

Small LRC - Room 1A165B

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

What is Vet Tix?

Limited seats available - Register to attend

Wednesday, April 29 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Chalmers P Wylie Clinic - Small LRC - Room 1A165B

This non-profit organization offers free and discounted tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities for active military, Veterans, and their families

 

To register: Call or text Patrick Gray at or by email at patrick.gray@va.gov

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