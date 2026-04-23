Whole Health Bird Watching Adventure

This migratory bird season. Veterans are invited to join Patick Gray, Whole Health Recreation Therapist, for three guided bird-watching outings at three unique local locations.

Each outing will also feature an assigned park naturalist who will lead participants through the habitat, identify species, and share fascinating insights about birds on the move.

What to expect:

Bring your own binoculars, or borrow a pair on-site

Learn how to use the popular bird-watching app "Merlin"

Enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature, and experience peak migration season

Transportation:

Veterans are required to provide their own transportation to the outing locations

Come explore, learn, and enjoy the beauty of migration season with us

To register, please contact:

Patrick Gray, Recreation Therapist

1- or patrick.gray@va.gov