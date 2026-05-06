Make the Connection - Mental Health Month
When:
Wed. May 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Make the Connection: Explore Veterans’ Stories of Help and Hope
No matter what life event or mental health concern you may be facing, support is available. At MakeTheConnection.net, you can learn how Veterans managed their personal challenges and found support that worked for them.
Explore the free video gallery, podcast episodes, and articles to find inspirational stories as told by Veterans from every era and branch of service.
At MakeTheConnection.net, you can:
- Find stories of help and hope told in Veterans’ own words
- Learn about the signs, symptoms, and treatment options for a variety of mental health conditions
- Find local mental health resources and support for Veterans and their family members
Sign up for VA health care
Learn more at MakeTheConnection.net