Make the Connection - Mental Health Month

Wed. May 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Make the Connection: Explore Veterans’ Stories of Help and Hope



No matter what life event or mental health concern you may be facing, support is available. At MakeTheConnection.net, you can learn how Veterans managed their personal challenges and found support that worked for them.

Explore the free video gallery, podcast episodes, and articles to find inspirational stories as told by Veterans from every era and branch of service.



At MakeTheConnection.net, you can: