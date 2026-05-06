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Make the Connection - Mental Health Month

Blue background with white stars and a man in military uniform.

When:

Wed. May 6, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Make the Connection: Explore Veterans’ Stories of Help and Hope


No matter what life event or mental health concern you may be facing, support is available. At MakeTheConnection.net, you can learn how Veterans managed their personal challenges and found support that worked for them.

Explore the free video gallery, podcast episodes, and articles to find inspirational stories as told by Veterans from every era and branch of service.


At MakeTheConnection.net, you can:

  • Find stories of help and hope told in Veterans’ own words
  • Learn about the signs, symptoms, and treatment options for a variety of mental health conditions
  • Find local mental health resources and support for Veterans and their family members

  • Sign up for VA health care


    Learn more at MakeTheConnection.net

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