Fiber Art - Hand Sewing Group
When:
Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Hand Sewing Group
Please join us for our new Fiber Art-based group, where you will learn the art of English Paper Piecing! Come and connect with other Veterans over a craft that is perfect for all skill levels!
Please RSVP by 5/29/2026 to Katy Keller by phone
Location : 420 N. James Road, Columbus OH 43219
Wednesday June 17 th - 12:00pm - 2:00pm
**ADDITIONAL DETAILS TO BE PROVIDED FOLLOWING REGISTRATION***