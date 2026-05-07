Fiber Art - Hand Sewing Group

Hand Sewing Group



Please join us for our new Fiber Art-based group, where you will learn the art of English Paper Piecing! Come and connect with other Veterans over a craft that is perfect for all skill levels!



Please RSVP by 5/29/2026 to Katy Keller by phone ) OR e-mail kathryn.keller@va.gov



Location : 420 N. James Road, Columbus OH 43219

Wednesday June 17 th - 12:00pm - 2:00pm

**ADDITIONAL DETAILS TO BE PROVIDED FOLLOWING REGISTRATION***