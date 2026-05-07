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Fiber Art - Hand Sewing Group

Quilt with multicolored hexagons featuring star and snowflake patterns.

When:

Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Hand Sewing Group


Please join us for our new Fiber Art-based group, where you will learn the art of English Paper Piecing! Come and connect with other Veterans over a craft that is perfect for all skill levels!


Please RSVP by 5/29/2026 to Katy Keller by phone ) OR e-mail kathryn.keller@va.gov


Location : 420 N. James Road, Columbus OH 43219
Wednesday June 17 th - 12:00pm - 2:00pm

**ADDITIONAL DETAILS TO BE PROVIDED FOLLOWING REGISTRATION***

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