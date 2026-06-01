Veterans Stand Down
When:
Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Greater Columbus Convention Center
400 N. High Street
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
1 -Lead Funder
Lead Funder - $10,000+
Level 2 $5000 - $9,999
Level 3 -$1,000 - $4,999
Level 4 - $100 - $999
Mail your check to: Central Ohio Stand Down 947 E. Johnstown Road, Ste. 225 Gahanna, OH 43230-1851
2- Volunteer
3 opportunities to help!
1. Set up: 10/22/26
2. Event Support: 10/23/26
3. Event Pack up: 10/23/26
Online Registration opens August 2026
3- In-kind Donations
New Items Only Please!
Knit Hats, Scarves, Gloves, Sweatpants, Sweatshirts For both men & women Sizes XL - 5XL
For more information, email: CentralOhiostandDown@gmail.com
centralohiostanddown.org