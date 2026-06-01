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Veterans Stand Down

Veteran-owned business certificate with red, white, and blue color scheme.

When:

Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Greater Columbus Convention Center

400 N. High Street

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

1 -Lead Funder

Lead Funder - $10,000+ 

Level 2 $5000 - $9,999

Level 3 -$1,000 - $4,999 

Level 4 - $100 - $999 

Mail your check to: Central Ohio Stand Down 947 E. Johnstown Road, Ste. 225 Gahanna, OH 43230-1851 

2- Volunteer

3 opportunities to help! 

1. Set up: 10/22/26

 2. Event Support: 10/23/26

 3. Event Pack up: 10/23/26 

Online Registration opens August 2026

3- In-kind Donations

New Items Only Please!

Knit Hats, Scarves, Gloves, Sweatpants, Sweatshirts For both men & women Sizes XL - 5XL 

For more information, email: CentralOhiostandDown@gmail.com 

 

centralohiostanddown.org

 

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