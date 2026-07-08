Adaptive Sports Connection is excited to invite you to Boundless Freedom Veterans Adventure Weekend, taking place on August 7 and 8, 2026. This promises to be a weekend of making memories for a lifetime. Our team has planned two days of exhilarating activities and sporting programs for you and your family to enjoy.

Activities include kayaking, jiu jitsu, cycling demos, disc golf, yard games, and more. And this is all taking place at our new Adventure and Wellness Lodge, located at 6000 Harriott Rd., Powell, Ohio.



You can also compete for the Boundless Freedom Cup, which is open to Veterans of all abilities from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard.



Link to register: https://adaptivesportsconnection.org/boundless-freedom-2026/



Registration deadline: July 24th



For questions email: aconrath@adaptivesportsconnection.org