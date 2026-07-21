VetFit When: Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Repeats Where: Link will be provided upon registering for the program Virtual Virtual , OH Cost: Free

Start your wellness journey with us! VetFit is a virtual exercise program designed for Veterans under the age of 65 who are beginning their fitness journey and want to improve their overall well-being. For more information, contact Adam Judd, CTRS, at

Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Mon. Jul 27, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Wed. Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET Fri. Jul 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

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