VetFit
When:
Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Link will be provided upon registering for the program
Virtual
Virtual, OH
Cost:
Free
Start your wellness journey with us!
VetFit is a virtual exercise program designed for Veterans under the age of 65 who are beginning their fitness journey and want to improve their overall well-being.
For more information, contact Adam Judd, CTRS, at
Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Jul 27, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Jul 31, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET