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A Safe Place for Veterans Under 40 Group

Graphic: "A Safe Space for Veterans under 40" with VA logo and sign-up instructions.

When:

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Virtual Session

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Young Veterans Group


A safe space for veterans under the age of 40 to build community & navigate life after military service.

Real conversations about:
                                                    Life
                                                    Relationships
                                                    Career
                                                    Purpose
                                                    Identity
                                                    Wellness
                                                    What's Next

Meet other Veterans. Share experiences. Build connections. Find resources. Have fun.

When: The 4th Tuesday of every month,  1-2pm

To sign up, please call

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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