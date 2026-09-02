A Safe Place for Veterans Under 40 Group
When:
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Virtual Session
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Young Veterans Group
A safe space for veterans under the age of 40 to build community & navigate life after military service.
Real conversations about:
Life
Relationships
Career
Purpose
Identity
Wellness
What's Next
Meet other Veterans. Share experiences. Build connections. Find resources. Have fun.
When: The 4th Tuesday of every month, 1-2pm
To sign up, please call
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET