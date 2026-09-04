Veterans Appreciation Night with the Columbus Clippers
When:
Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Huntington Park
330 Huntington Park Lane
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
- Veterans must register to receive up to 4 FREE tickets and food vouchers
- FREE parking is available in the Savko Lot until full
- The Home Plate Entrance will open for Veterans at 4:30 pm. Pick up tickets, check out the resource tables, and enjoy some free food
- Game time is 6:35 pm vs. St. Paul Saints
- During the game, enjoy special reserved seating with other Veterans and recognition of the military branches during pre-game
- Veterans needing more than 4 tickets can call the Columbus Clippers at
. Extra tickets can be purchased for $5.50 each
- Questions? Send a message to MyVAColumbus@va.gov