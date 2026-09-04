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Veterans Appreciation Night with the Columbus Clippers

Columbus Clippers Veterans Appreciation Night flyer with schedule and logos on a blue background with white dots.

When:

Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Huntington Park

330 Huntington Park Lane

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

  • Veterans must register to receive up to 4 FREE tickets and food vouchers
  • FREE parking is available in the Savko Lot until full
  • The Home Plate Entrance will open for Veterans at 4:30 pm. Pick up tickets, check out the resource tables, and enjoy some free food
  • Game time is 6:35 pm vs. St. Paul Saints
  • During the game, enjoy special reserved seating with other Veterans and recognition of the military branches during pre-game
  • Veterans needing more than 4 tickets can call the Columbus Clippers at . Extra tickets can be purchased for $5.50 each
  • Questions? Send a message to MyVAColumbus@va.gov

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