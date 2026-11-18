A Safe Space for Veterans Under 40
When:
Tue. Dec 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Virtual sessions, link and details provided when you register
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Real conversations about:
- Life
- Relationships
- Career
- Purpose
- Identify
- Wellness
- What's next?
Meet with other Veterans, share experiences, and build connections. To sign up, please call
Tue. Dec 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Jan 26, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Feb 23, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Mar 23, 2027, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET