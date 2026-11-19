Motherload and Mood Group - Momming is Hard Work!
When:
Fri. Dec 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Virtual; link will be provided upon registration
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
The Motherload and Mood Group is a drop-in therapy group for Veteran women who are pregnant, postpartum, or parenting children of any age.
2nd Friday of each month from 12 pm -1pm
To sign up and receive link to group, please contact Women's Health Social Worker at
This group provides a safe space to process the mental load of motherhood and it's impact on identity, mood, and relationships. The goal is to equip women with the skills to manage stress and overwhelm that can accompany motherhood by providing support to one another.
Fri. Dec 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Jan 8, 2027, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Feb 12, 2027, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Mar 12, 2027, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Apr 9, 2027, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET