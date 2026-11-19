The Motherload and Mood Group is a drop-in therapy group for Veteran women who are pregnant, postpartum, or parenting children of any age.

2nd Friday of each month from 12 pm -1pm

To sign up and receive link to group, please contact Women's Health Social Worker at

This group provides a safe space to process the mental load of motherhood and it's impact on identity, mood, and relationships. The goal is to equip women with the skills to manage stress and overwhelm that can accompany motherhood by providing support to one another.