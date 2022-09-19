Columbus VA Flu Shot Clinics for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

September 19, 2022

Columbus , OH — The VA Central Ohio Health Care System opens its annual flu shot campaign for veterans starting Sept. 26. Flu shots will be available through November at the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, and at VA Clinics in Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville.

See below for clinic dates and times at each VA Central Ohio Health Care System location.

Flu shots also are available during routine appointments with providers. Veterans who receive a flu shot through a community provider or local pharmacy should inform their primary care team and bring proof of vaccine to update their health record.

Walk-in to the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center, 420 N. James Rd., Columbus, Monday through Friday, Sept. 26 to Nov. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Walk-in to the Grove City VA Clinic, 5775 Meadows Dr., Grove City, Ohio, Monday through Friday, Sept. 26 to Nov. 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Walk-in to the Marion VA Clinic, 1203 Delaware Ave., Suite 2, Marion, Ohio, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 28 to Nov. 3, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Walk-in to the Zanesville VA Clinic, 2800 Maple Ave., Zanesville, Ohio, Wednesdays only, Sept. 28 to Nov. 3, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 15 from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Drive through at the Daniel L. Kinnard VA Clinic, 1855 W. Main St., Newark, Ohio, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sep. 27 to Nov. 3, from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., and 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Oct. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

For more information on flu shots at the Columbus VA call 614-257-5200.

