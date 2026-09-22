VA awards $32,195,123 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in Ohio

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2026

Columbus, OH - The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded $32,195,123 in grants to 27 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Ohio.

This funding is part of a record-high $1.17 billion in grants awarded to 680 organizations across the country to fight Veteran homelessness. The grants follow VA’s success in housing 51,936 homeless Veterans in Fiscal Year 2025, the highest number in seven years.

Resource and supportive services grants will be distributed through the agency’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program to:

Prevent the imminent loss of a home.

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for Veterans and families.

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

Funds for transitional housing and intensive supportive services will be distributed through the agency’s Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program to:

Fund transitional housing with supportive services or service centers.

Support transition-in-place housing, where Veterans remain in their current housing unit while receiving services to help them move toward permanent, stable housing.

Provide special housing designed to better serve women Veterans and those who are chronically mentally ill, frail, or elderly.

View the full list of SSVF and GPD awardees here.

“VA medical centers across Ohio remain committed to ensuring Veterans have access to safe, stable housing and the supportive services they need to thrive,” said Dr. Marc Cooperman, Director of VA Central Ohio Healthcare System. “These grants strengthen our partnerships with community organizations and help us reach Veterans where they are, providing resources that make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

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If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET ). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.

ABOUT CHALMERS P. WYLIE VETERANS OUTPATIENT CLINIC (COLUMBUS VA):

The Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 2 facility serving over 44,000 Veterans and 14 counties in Central Ohio. The Veterans Outpatient Clinic is located in Columbus, Ohio, and is part of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and operates four community clinics located in: Delaware, Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville. The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System also is the parent organization for a Veterans Readjustment Counseling Center (Vet Center) located in Northwest Columbus