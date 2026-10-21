VA awards $341,980 in grants for adaptive sports programs in Ohio

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Columbus, OH - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $341,980 in grants to two community-based organizations in Ohio that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Through these grants, we’re strengthening access to adaptive sports programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Ohio Veterans,” said Dr. Marc Cooperman, Director, VA Central Ohio Health Care System. “This support expands opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, and connect with others through recreation and competition.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

For more information, contact Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer at stacia.ruby@va.gov.

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If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Reporters covering this issue can download VA’s Safe Messaging Best Practices fact sheet or visit ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.

ABOUT VA CENTRAL OHIO HEALTH CARE SYSTEM (COLUMBUS VA):

The VA Central Ohio Health Care System is a level 2 complexity health care center that offers a full spectrum of primary care, urgent care, evidence based behavioral health care, specialty medicine services, and same-day ambulatory surgery. We serve more than 40,000 Veterans across 14 counties in Central Ohio: Coshocton, Delaware, Franklin, Hardin, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Union, and Wyandot. Our Health Care System also operates five community-based outpatient clinics in Delaware, Grove City, Newark, Marion, and Zanesville, Ohio, along with an audiology mobile unit. We are Joint Commission accredited and part of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 3, HSA Region 3.1. This larger network includes 12 medical centers and 114 sites of care, including 107 Community Outpatient Clinics and seven Community Living Centers. HSA Region 3.1 provides patient-centered care to approximately 800,000 unique Veterans.