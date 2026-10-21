VA Central Ohio Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Columbus, OH - The VA Central Ohio Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the VA Central Ohio Health Care System in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Additional Boiler for the Columbus site

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

Roof Replacement for Building 1A

“This funding allows the VA Central Ohio Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Central Ohio,” said Dr. Marc Cooperman, Medical Center Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024. Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care

For more information, contact Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer at stacia.ruby@va.gov.

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If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to connect. To reach responders, Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255.

Reporters covering this issue can download VA’s Safe Messaging Best Practices fact sheet or visit ReportingOnSuicide.org for important guidance on how to communicate about suicide.

ABOUT VA CENTRAL OHIO HEALTH CARE SYSTEM (COLUMBUS VA):

The VA Central Ohio Health Care System is a level 2 complexity health care center that offers a full spectrum of primary care, urgent care, evidence based behavioral health care, specialty medicine services, and same-day ambulatory surgery. We serve more than 40,000 Veterans across 14 counties in Central Ohio: Coshocton, Delaware, Franklin, Hardin, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Union, and Wyandot. Our Health Care System also operates five community-based outpatient clinics in Delaware, Grove City, Newark, Marion, and Zanesville, Ohio, along with an audiology mobile unit. We are Joint Commission accredited and part of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 3, HSA Region 3.1. This larger network includes 12 medical centers and 114 sites of care, including 107 Community Outpatient Clinics and seven Community Living Centers. HSA Region 3.1 provides patient-centered care to approximately 800,000 unique Veterans.