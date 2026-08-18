VA Central Ohio Healthcare System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements
PRESS RELEASE
August 12, 2026
Columbus, OH - VA Central Ohio Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.
Funding projects for VA Central Ohio Healthcare System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:
- Modernization of flooring
- Replacement of the roof of building 1A
Replacement of Air Cooled Chillers
“The funding allows VA Central Ohio Healthcare System to continue modernization and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient ad equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Central Ohio,” said Dr. Marc Cooperman, Medical Center Director.
Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:
- $915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
- $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.
- Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 72% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, this backlog fell to less than 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.
- Offered Veterans more than 2.8 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY25, the highest total in seven years.
For more information, contact Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer at stacia.ruby@va.gov or
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ABOUT CHALMERS P. WYLIE VETERANS OUTPATIENT CLINIC (COLUMBUS VA):
The Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 2 facility serving over 44,000 Veterans and 14 counties in Central Ohio. The Veterans Outpatient Clinic is located in Columbus, Ohio, and is part of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and operates four community clinics located in: Delaware, Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville. The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System also is the parent organization for a Veterans Readjustment Counseling Center (Vet Center) located in Northwest Columbus.
Media contacts
Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: