PRESS RELEASE

August 12, 2026

Columbus, OH - VA Central Ohio Healthcare System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VA Central Ohio Healthcare System in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Modernization of flooring

Replacement of the roof of building 1A

Replacement of Air Cooled Chillers

“The funding allows VA Central Ohio Healthcare System to continue modernization and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient ad equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Central Ohio,” said Dr. Marc Cooperman, Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

For more information, contact Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer at stacia.ruby@va.gov or .

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ABOUT CHALMERS P. WYLIE VETERANS OUTPATIENT CLINIC (COLUMBUS VA):

The Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 2 facility serving over 44,000 Veterans and 14 counties in Central Ohio. The Veterans Outpatient Clinic is located in Columbus, Ohio, and is part of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and operates four community clinics located in: Delaware, Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville. The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System also is the parent organization for a Veterans Readjustment Counseling Center (Vet Center) located in Northwest Columbus.