VA Central Ohio Healthcare System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

March 2, 2026

Columbus, OH - VA Central Ohio Healthcare System announced today it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Columbus VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 is the construction of a new Chiller Plant at the main facility and opening a new VA Clinic in Delaware, Ohio.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Central Ohio Healthcare System to achieve that goal,” said Dr. Marc Cooperman, Medical Center Director. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Stacia Ruby, Public Affairs Officer at stacia.ruby@va.gov or .

ABOUT CHALMERS P. WYLIE VETERANS OUTPATIENT CLINIC (COLUMBUS VA):

The Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic is a Joint Commission accredited, complexity level 2 facility serving over 44,000 Veterans and 14 counties in Central Ohio. The Veterans Outpatient Clinic is located in Columbus, Ohio, and is part of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and operates four community clinics located in: Delaware, Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville. The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System also is the parent organization for a Veterans Readjustment Counseling Center (Vet Center) located in Northwest Columbus.

###