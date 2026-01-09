Patient Portal and VA.gov Assistance
Interested in getting help signing into and navigating VA's patient portal? Scroll below to view locations and times for assistance sessions.
- Please bring your valid driver's license or state ID, social security card, a smartphone, tablet, or laptop with a camera, and the ability to access your personal email and U.S. phone number
- Missing info on the new patient portal website? Please call the help desk at 1-
- For VA benefit letters, VA forms, etc., login to www.VA.gov or call 1-
. VA benefit letters currently cannot be printed here or at our Release of Information office.
- PatientPortal.MyHealth.va.gov
Grove City
In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 2nd Wednesday in March, June, September, and December 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm
Marion
In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 3rd Thursday of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm
Newark
In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm
Zanesville
In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm