Patient Portal and VA.gov Assistance

Grove City

In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 2nd Wednesday in March, June, September, and December 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Marion

In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 3rd Thursday of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Newark

In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Zanesville

In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm