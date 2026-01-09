Skip to Content

Patient Portal and VA.gov Assistance

Interested in getting help signing into and navigating VA's patient portal? Scroll below to view locations and times for assistance sessions.

  • Please bring your valid driver's license or state ID, social security card, a smartphone, tablet, or laptop with a camera, and the ability to access your personal email and U.S. phone number
  • Missing info on the new patient portal website? Please call the help desk at 1-
  • For VA benefit letters, VA forms, etc., login to www.VA.gov or call 1-. VA benefit letters currently cannot be printed here or at our Release of Information office.
  • PatientPortal.MyHealth.va.gov

Grove City

In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 2nd Wednesday in March, June, September, and December 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

 

Marion

In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 3rd Thursday of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

 

Newark

In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 2nd  and 4th Fridays of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

 

Zanesville

In-person staff assistance will be available for the patient portal on the 1st and 3rd Fridays of the month in 2026 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

 

Patient portal immediate assistance contact number

Last updated: