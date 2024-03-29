Deleware County Community Resources
Community resources available:
For help finding various resources, please call 211 or
Delaware County Veterans Service Commission 149 N. Sandusky St., Delaware, OH 43015
Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging 3776 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207 ⸰
Delaware County Adult Protective Services 140 N. Sandusky St., 2nd Fl., Delaware, OH 43015
Delaware County Department of Job and Family Services 140 N. Sandusky St., 2nd Fl., Delaware, OH 43015 ⸰
Delaware Veterans Treatment Court
Delaware Municipal Court
Call Veterans Justice Outreach for more information:
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Salvation Army
For additional resources: Delaware.pdf (ohio.gov)