Muskingham County Community Resources

For help finding various resources, please call 211 or – United Way of the Greater Dayton Area

Zanesville VA CBOC

2800 Maple Avenue

Zanesville, OH 43701-1716

Main phone: 740-453-7725

Mental health care: 614-388-7708

Muskingum County Veterans Service Commission 225 Underwood St., Suite 500, Zanesville, OH 43701 www.vets.muskingumcounty.org/ Provides a variety of services for both active and retired military personnel.

Area Agency on Aging Region 9, Inc. 1730 Southgate Pkwy., Cambridge, OH 43725 ⸰ ⸰ www.aaa9.org Local contact for AAA services. Serving Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum and Tuscarawas counties.

Muskingum County Department of Job and Family Services 445 Woodlawn Ave., P.O. Box 100, Zanesville, OH 43702 ⸰ www.muskingumcountyjfs.com County Job and Family Service departments which coordinate public assistance benefits, provide protective services and assistance for the elderly and children, and more.

Muskingum County Adult Protective Services 445 Woodlawn Ave., Zanesville, OH 43702 www.muskingumkids.org/Adult_Protective_ Services

