Muskingham County Community Resources
Resources available:
For help finding various resources, please call 211 or
– United Way of the Greater Dayton Area
Zanesville VA CBOC
2800 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701-1716
Main phone: 740-453-7725
Mental health care: 614-388-7708
Muskingum County Veterans Service Commission 225 Underwood St., Suite 500, Zanesville, OH 43701
Area Agency on Aging Region 9, Inc. 1730 Southgate Pkwy., Cambridge, OH 43725 ⸰
Muskingum County Department of Job and Family Services 445 Woodlawn Ave., P.O. Box 100, Zanesville, OH 43702 ⸰
Muskingum County Adult Protective Services 445 Woodlawn Ave., Zanesville, OH 43702
Supportive Services for Veterans and Families (SSVF): Community Action Program
For additional resources: Muskingum.pdf (ohio.gov)