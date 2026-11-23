Winter Warming Centers 2026-2027
Warming Centers or community members can contact the Mount Carmel Outreach Program to follow up with anyone outside during winter weather whose safety may be at risk. Anyone in need of emergency shelter can call the Homeless Hotline; there is no need to contact Mount Carmel prior to calling the Hotline.
To access a Warming Center or seek overnight shelter, two options are available:
• Calling the Homeless Hotline
• Walk in to First English Lutheran Church (details below)
The following list does not include all available overnight beds this winter. It provides daytime options and the walk-in location, which can connect to safe overnight options. This list will be updated as new confirmed locations are added.