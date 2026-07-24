William_Robinson

He was appointed as the Chief of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System Police Department in 2016 and in 2019 he was selected at the VISN Lead Chief of Law Enforcement for the VA Healthcare System VISN 3 serving Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. He is active with numerous mental health initiatives and developed a Veterans in Crisis and Critical Incident Liaison Program for First Responders in the Central Ohio area. This program helps to equip First Responders with the information and skills needed to help those they encounter who are in a crisis.

Chief Robinson is a Veteran of the United States Army and the United States Air force where he served for a total of 11 years. Mr. Robinson has a bachelor’s in criminal justice and is married with four children.