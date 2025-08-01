Psychology Internship

Dining

There are ample opportunities for foodies in Central Ohio! Columbus has been named by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards “One of the Best Food Cities” and by the USA Today’s 2025 “One of the 10 Best Beer Cities” in the US. There are a bevy of restaurants ranging from delicious Italian cuisine to deluxe diner options and high-end steak and seafood.

Athletics

Columbus is the home of The Ohio State University, a NCAA Division I program that proudly holds the title of the 2024 National Collegiate Football Champions and boasts a Women’s Ice Hockey team that has competed in four straight National Championships. The professional sport scene in Columbus includes four teams: the Columbus Blue Jackets (NHL), the Columbus Crew (MLS), the Columbus Clippers (AAA-MLB), and the Columbus Fury (PVF).

Other Recreation and Fun/Attractions

Central Ohio is also a hub for fun, recreation and learning! Columbus has 20 metro parks that are pedestrian, biker and pet-friendly, allowing for a wide range of outdoor activities throughout the city. Ohio is also home to dozens of state parks with ample opportunities for camping, boating and fishing. For thrill seekers, there are multiple record-holding amusement parks including Cedar Point (2.5 hours North) and Kings Island (1.5 hours South).

With multiple major theater and concert venues, Columbus hosts a wide variety of entertainment including Broadway productions, the Columbus Symphony, Opera Columbus, comedians and other performers. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is consistently ranked as one of the best zoos in the country. The Wilds, located 90 minutes east in Cumberland, OH, is the largest wildlife conservation center in North America offering a safari-like experience along with zip lining, fishing and more.

The Ohio State Fair is the largest community event throughout the year drawing an average of 1 million people. Central Ohio is known for festivals celebrating cultures and events of all kinds including LGBTQ+ Pride, ComFest, the Doo Dah Parade, and the Pumpkin Festival in Circleville, OH (45 minutes south). Numerous ethnic festivals (Asian, Greek, Ethiopian, German, African American, etc.) are held throughout the year including the world’s largest 3-day Irish Festival in August. For the shopping enthusiast, Columbus boasts numerous retail areas including Easton Town Center and Polaris Fashion Place.

Psychology Internship

The Columbus VA HCC celebrated its psychology internship’s inaugural year during the 2015-2016 training year following approval from the VA Office of Academic Affiliation (OAA) as part of the Mental Health Education Expansion Initiative. The primary training method is experiential and will include socialization into the doctoral profession of psychology. Interns will also receive didactic education regarding the professional practice of psychology.

Accreditation

The Psychology Internship at the Columbus VA HCC is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral Internship Centers (APPIC). The Internship is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA). Please see the APA Commission on Accreditation for additional details:

c/o Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation Education Directorate American Psychological Association 750 First Street, NE ,Washington, DC 20002-4242

Mission

To provide a robust doctoral training program allowing for high quality, experiential training that establishes competency in the evolving world of professional psychology; delivered in an environment that celebrates diversity and interprofessional collaboration with an emphasis on evidence-based care.

Values

The Columbus VA psychology internship provides supervised clinical training in line with the VA’s I CARE values:

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Training Model, Goals and Core Competencies

The psychology internship follows a practitioner-scholar model and focuses on training interns for clinical practice, while also teaching them to be consumers of research. This is consistent with the "Vail Model." Through both experiential and didactic learning experiences, the psychology internship will ensure that the interns become competent in the following core educational areas vital to the professional practices of psychology:

Theories and methods of assessment and diagnosis: Psychology interns will develop moderate to advanced level proficiency in psychological assessment and psychodiagnostics. The interns will learn interview skills to assist in diagnosis and treatment planning. In addition, the interns will receive training in appropriate test selection and in the administration, scoring and interpretation of psychological assessment instruments. The interns will be expected to understand the basics of test construction and have working knowledge of psychometric properties of tests used. They will learn to use assessment results to guide evidence-based practice at all stages of treatment and answer referral questions in interdisciplinary consultation.

Evidence-based psychological intervention:

Psychology interns will be trained in evidence-based psychological practices. At the completion of the internship, the psychology interns will be expected to have intermediate to advanced skills in providing adult clients with psychological interventions that are informed by research and science. The interns will demonstrate competency in effective interventions for a wide range of populations and a variety of treatment concerns. This will include incorporating patient preferences into the goals of treatment to promote and support a recovery model and whole-person care. Interns will be expected to evaluate treatment progress, define, measure, and monitor outcomes, and demonstrate the ability to adapt interventions as appropriate. The interns will be expected to be proficient in one or more evidence-based psychotherapy techniques and demonstrate the ability to use evidence-based principles to foster the overall recovery and well-being of patients. With this proficiency, the interns will be able to voice an understanding of the chief benefits and limitations of evidence-based psychotherapies. The interns will be expected to display fidelity to the evidence-based interventions that they employ.

Consultation:

The interns will demonstrate intermediate to advanced skills in providing consultation to professionals from a variety of disciplines within the mental health and medical clinics. The interns will be trained to engage in consultation to promote whole-person care by conveying patient preferences in treatment planning. The interns will be trained to communicate the concepts of psychological science and practice to other disciplines. They will also demonstrate the ability to provide effective assessment feedback and properly articulate appropriate recommendations to providers from a variety of disciplines within the mental health and/or medical clinics.

Supervision:

The interns will develop intermediate skills in supervision primarily through being trained in theories and methods of supervision, as well as experiential activities (e.g. role play). Interns will demonstrate an understanding of supervision models as well as the issues (i.e. ethical, legal) pertaining to the role of a clinical supervisor.

Interface between scientific thinking and practice:

At the completion of their training, the psychology interns will have developed skills in applying scientific research to guide their interventions as well as using empirical methodology to effectively monitor outcomes. In addition to being educated on how to incorporate knowledge from scientific literature into their interventions with patients, the interns will be expected to present such knowledge via didactic presentations and during supervision. Interns will be expected to understand and apply a conceptual framework to their practice.

Diversity, Ethics and Professional issues:

Psychology interns will receive education and training in a wide variety of ethical and professional issues pertinent to the practice of psychology. Special attention will be given to the APA's Ethical Principles of Psychologists and Code of Conduct as it informs practice and professional development. Interns will be expected to demonstrate knowledge of the APA code as well as other relevant professional standards and guidelines. Interns will be expected to demonstrate integration of ethical standards across competencies. The doctoral internship program will promote an integration of evidence-based, cultural-informed treatment and clinical case conceptualization. The interns will be expected to demonstrate knowledge of and an ability to integrate ethical and diversity issues throughout each element of their professional practice.

Curriculum Elements

The following elements are embedded into each of the Rotations:

Shared Decision Making: The professional staff at the Columbus VA ACC are committed to the assessment and alignment of clinical care with patients’ preferences. All educational experiences for interns will include the opportunity to discuss and treat Veterans in a collaborative setting, to allow for whole-person care. The interns will be taught how to incorporate patient preferences in treatment planning. Trainees will be educated on how to collaborate with patients in setting goals for treatment, promoting healthy behaviors, and self-management. The interns will be taught the importance of appropriate informed consent procedures.

Sustained Relationships: Psychology interns will be fully integrated into patient-centered practices at the Columbus VA ACC. They will participate in regular interdisciplinary meetings designed to facilitate communication among providers regarding patient care. Moreover, the interns will be trained in evidence-based psychotherapy and assessment practices, which have been shown in research to improve patient outcomes.

Interprofessional Collaboration: Interns will be involved in Interprofessional teams, allowing for the shared responsibility for patient care. Interns will gain experience in generating treatment plans and delivering psychological services on teams exhibiting coordination among team members and disciplines. This training will allow interns to gain extensive knowledge of and respect for how the contributions of other team members from a variety of disciplines can improve patient care and complement psychology as a profession.

Evaluation & Performance Improvement

The competency of psychology interns will be assessed multiple times throughout the internship year. Interns will complete self-assessments, and they will also undergo formal evaluations by their major and minor rotation supervisors.

This evaluation will include:

Initial assessment of level of competency at start of rotation by clinical supervisor

Initial competency assessment at the beginning and end of the internship

Self-assessment by intern of competency at start and end of the internship

Mid-rotation evaluation by rotation supervisors

Final rotation evaluation by rotation supervisors

Intern evaluation of each rotation at its conclusion

Intern evaluation of supervisor at completion of supervisory experience

Intern evaluation of didactic presentations

The psychology interns will receive ongoing monitoring and feedback on their clinical skills from their clinical supervisors. This may include the review of video recordings of the psychological services provided by the intern. Supervisors will also evaluate the interns’ assessments and psychotherapy notes and evaluations, providing feedback as needed. Additionally, interns will have opportunities to directly observe clinical interventions by experienced, licensed psychologists.

Internship Major Rotations

The psychology interns will be integrated throughout the facility, participating in various clinics and programs that share common core elements. Each rotation focuses on patient-centered, whole-person care and the promotion of self-management. Interns will develop clinical skills that support collaborative treatment planning and shared decision making, working within interprofessional teams that leverage each discipline’s specialized training. Interns are expected to be integral members of their assigned teams, gaining hands-on experience in applying psychological theory, science and evidence-based practices. Additionally, this collaboration will help other allied health professionals appreciate the value of psychology.

During the internship year, psychology interns will complete two major rotations, each lasting 6 months. Interns are assigned to rotation based on training interests, needs and supervisor availability, so they may not always receive their first choice. Major rotations are housed in the Behavioral Health or Medical clinics. At least one major rotation includes an experience designated as an intraprofessional team experience* such as BHIP, Recovery Services or any of the health psychology clinic rotations. The interns will also each participate in two year-long minor rotations, on in evidence-based psychotherapeutic (EBP) interventions and one in psychological assessment. The interns are expected to spend at least 15-20 hours per week in face-to-face delivery of psychological services to patients.

Available Major Rotations for the 2026-2027 Training Cohort:

General and Specialty Mental Health:

Behavioral Health Integrative Program (BHIP)*

Neuropsychological Assessment

Outpatient Substance Use Disorders (Recovery Services) *

Rural Behavioral Health*

Trauma Recovery

Health Psychology Major Rotations:

Chronic Pain Rehabilitation Program*

Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)*

General and Specialty Mental Health Rotation Descriptions

A team-based approach is integral to the evidence-based treatment in the core mental and behavioral health clinical programs. The interdisciplinary cooperation across the behavioral health care line is a strength of the Columbus VA, allowing for the psychological interns to gain experience and foster professional development within these settings.

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP): This model is accepted as the primary model of health care delivery within the general behavioral health clinics. The psychology interns will be part of the BHIP teams and focus on the treatment of Veterans with a wide range of DSM-5 diagnoses, including mood, anxiety and personality disorders. There is a strong focus on individualized treatment planning developed by the patient in concert with the clinical team members. The emphasis of the rotation for the psychology intern will be training in Evidence-Based Psychotherapies (EBPs) which may include Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) for non-military trauma, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Radically Open-DBT (RO-DBT).

Neuropsychological Assessment: Psychology interns participating on this rotation will have an opportunity to become familiar with a wide range of presenting problems such as neurological conditions, depression/PTSD, traumatic brain injury, ADHD/learning disorders, various types of dementia, as well as cerebrovascular disease and other medical conditions with direct and/or secondary impact on neuropsychological functioning. Interns in this rotation will become familiar with conducting clinical interviews, medical record reviews, staff consultation, and the administration, scoring and interpretation of common intelligence, cognitive, and emotional/psychological and personality assessment instruments. An important aspect of this rotation will be the development of report writing skills. Moreover, didactics in clinical psychology, neurosciences and neuropsychology may be incorporated into this rotation. Opportunities to collaborate with other disciplines such as psychiatry, neurology, social work and geriatric medicine will be provided.

Outpatient Substance Use Disorders (Recovery Services): Psychology interns who participate in this rotation will have the opportunity to treat Veterans with substance use disorders and other comorbid mental health conditions. During the rotation the interns will help clients better understand their co-morbid issues and address psychosocial stressors. There will be opportunities to perform comprehensive substance use evaluations and complete collaborative treatment plans. Interventions include psychoeducation to new and long-term clients (both group and individual format), integrative evidence-based psychotherapies, and relapse prevention skills enhancement. This nationally recognized interdisciplinary program utilizes a care-on-demand model with a strong integration of Motivational Intervention (MI).

Rural Behavioral Health: This is an opportunity for Psychology interns to work in an integrated care clinic providing general behavioral health to rural veterans. The interns will be part of a multi-disciplinary team in one of our rural Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) – travel is required- with focus on the assessment and treatment of Veterans with a wide range of DSM-5 diagnoses, including mood, anxiety, trauma, and personality disorders. Interns may provide psychodiagnostic testing, individual, group, or couples therapy as part of this rotation. The emphasis of the rotation will be in training in evidence-based treatment approaches with Veterans from rural areas, as well as Veterans across backgrounds. Interns will develop competency in rural mental health and demonstrate the knowledge and ability to practice psychology effectively when working in a rural setting and develop an understanding of how to practice ethically, when coping with complex issues that may arise in rural culture.

Trauma Recovery Service: The Trauma Recovery Rotation will allow the psychology interns to serve on a team of psychologists and social workers that work intensely in the assessment and treatment of military and non-military related trauma. This team specializes in evidence-based treatment for trauma-related disorders, including combat and non-combat related trauma and military sexual trauma. The interns will be trained in the use of the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS) standard assessment measure for PTSD. The interns will also have the opportunity to learn EBPs including Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) and Nightmare Resolution Therapy (NRT), which are the core treatments delivered by this team. As co-facilitators in treatment groups, the interns will gain proficiency in relaxation skill acquisition, stress reduction, anger management and mindfulness-based interventions. Participation in weekly team meetings will provide the interns with additional exposure to case conceptualization and the scientific basis for PTSD treatment. During this training experience the interns will develop skills needed to independently perform assessments, collaboratively develop individualized treatment plans and provide treatment for PTSD.

Health Psychology Major Rotation Descriptions

A patient-centered, team-based model guides the daily delivery of patient care in the primary and specialty medical clinics at the Columbus VA. Behavioral Health services are embedded into several of the medical clinics. A team-based model fosters an integrated care environment that allows all health care team members to use their complementary skills to effectively manage the needs of their patients. Consistent with this model, interdisciplinary team members regularly engage in treatment planning, case consultation, and daily team meetings (huddles) that are designed to ensure collaborative delivery of integrated health care services. Participation in team meetings will provide the psychology interns with opportunities to interact with staff members from multiple disciplines and discuss treatment options with the aim of promoting the mental health and overall welfare of their patients.

Chronic Pain Rehabilitation: In this rotation, the psychology interns will gain experience in the assessment and treatment of Veterans with complex chronic pain and comorbid mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD and substance use problems. The interns will learn to implement evidence-based principles and clinical methods within an interdisciplinary, chronic pain rehabilitation model. Veterans are typically treated using a cognitive-behavioral framework that focuses on developing and maintaining active pain self-management strategies. Clinical opportunities include biopsychosocial assessment, group and individual psychotherapy, patient education, and participation in weekly interdisciplinary team meetings. The interdisciplinary pain team is comprised of staff from pharmacy, physical therapy, primary care, psychology, specialty medicine, social work, and whole health.

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI): At the core of this rotation is the application of a primary care psychology model within the primary care medical clinics. There is a strong emphasis on whole-person care and the promotion of health behavior management. There will be a special focus on consultation and liaison with medical providers as part of an interdisciplinary team that integrates behavioral health and medical care. Supporting mental and behavioral health care of conditions commonly seen in a primary care medical clinic, such as depression, anxiety, grief, insomnia, and chronic illness management (diabetes, obesity, pain) will be emphasized. The individual treatment modalities center upon MI, brief CBT, and Problem-Solving Therapy (PST). Experience with groups, including smoking cessation, MOVE!, and coping with chronic illness may also be incorporated into this rotation.

Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Minor Rotation

Each intern will participate in a year-long Evidence-Based Psychotherapy (EBP) minor rotation. This minor rotation focuses on the delivery of EBPs within a specific clinic area (e.g. BHIP, Rural*, Trauma). During this minor rotation, interns will carry a caseload of at least 6-7 psychotherapy patients. Supervision will be provided for the entire rotation by one assigned licensed psychologist for at least 1 hour per week. Videotaping sessions are expected for supervision purposes. *Interns interested in delivery of services in a rural health setting may be supervised by one of our psychologists stationed at a Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC). This would require an assignment to a CBOC for one day per week, which are located approximately 45-60 mins away from the main internship site.

Psychological Assessment Minor Rotation

Psychology interns at the Columbus VA will participate in a weekly psychological assessment minor rotation which will focus on training in comprehensive psychological assessment. Interns will participate in weekly group supervision. This experience will include training in clinical interviewing, psychological assessment, psychopathology diagnosis, and report writing. During this experience, interns will learn how to administer, score, and interpret psychological tests for the purpose of diagnosis and treatment planning. The assessment instruments that the interns will be trained in include instruments such as the WAIS-IV/WAIS-5, MMPI-2-RF/MMPI-3, PAI, MCMI-III, Beck Depression Inventory, Beck Anxiety Inventory, and other instruments that are pertinent to the issue being assessed. The interns will be educated on the 2014 edition of the “Standards for Educational and Psychological Testing.”

Supervision of Supervision:

During the training year, all interns will be involved in a structured opportunity to develop their skill set in the application of competency-based supervision. The interns will meet as a group monthly for ninety minutes as part of this consultation program. The first half of the training year will focus on learning and applying the core competencies as outlined in the American Psychological Association’s (2014) Guidelines for Clinical Supervision in Health Service Psychology. The remainder of the training year will afford trainees the opportunity to focus on developing their supervision skills from the lens of specific theoretical orientations of their choosing.

Training objectives will be met through assigned readings, discussion, and role-playing. The role-playing will consist of each intern demonstrating their developing skills by “supervising” a fellow intern using a clinical case. Their colleagues and the facilitator will provide metasupervision of the process in order to afford real-time feedback and support. The goal is to make this a fun, interactive process that will better prepare our interns to meet the demands of their professional endeavors.

Application Procedures:

The Columbus VA internship program encourages all interested applicants willing to work with Veterans who have unique experiences, diagnoses and backgrounds. The Columbus VA internship program does NOT discriminate on the basis of age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability status, gender identity or expression, socioeconomic status, sex, or sexual orientation.

Internship Year & Stipend

The 2026-2027 internship year begins on 7/13/2026; Interns complete a 2080-hour internship year. The training stipend is $34,762. State and federal income tax and FICA (Social Security) are withheld from interns’ checks. Interns receive 11 paid federal holidays, 13 days of sick leave and 13 days of leave for vacation and/or professional development. Interns may be approved for up to 3 days of Administrative Absence for activities such as residency interviews, dissertation defense or graduation ceremonies.

Applications for the doctoral psychology internship program are welcome from students who have met the following requirements at the time of application:

Three years of graduate study, completion of comprehensive exams, and acceptance as a doctoral candidate into an APA-accredited graduate program in Clinical or Counseling Psychology. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical or Counseling Psychology are also eligible.

Approval for internship status by graduate program training director

Completion of a minimum of 350 doctoral level intervention AAPI Hours

Completion of a minimum of 75 doctoral level assessment APPI Hours

Dissertation proposal approved prior to application

U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.

A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any U.S. government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.

Interns are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.

VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel.

Application & Selection Procedure:

We rely on the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) website for application materials. Interested individuals who meet eligibility criteria should submit the following application materials using the online AAPI application process by 11/12/2026:

A cover letter indicating intent to apply to the internship program, training goals, and a list of major rotations of interest.

APPIC Application for Psychology Internship (AAPI)

Deidentified Work Sample or Assessment

Curriculum Vita

Official graduate transcript(s)

Minimum of three letters of reference (in addition to the letter of verification from the Training Director)

Applications will not be considered for applicants who do not meet the minimum criteria, including the submission of all application materials.

The psychology training committee will review all completed applications to evaluate for a goodness of fit. This committee includes the Directors of Training and psychology staff. Those not meeting the eligibility requirements will be notified as soon as possible. Interviews may be offered to applicants. Interviews for our site are conducted via video conferencing.

Match Process:

We follow the match policies established by APPIC. Our program uses one match number for all positions: 23411 The only information that we may communicate to applicants prior to the February deadline is whether they are still under consideration for admission. Additional information regarding the match is available through the National Matching Services.

Appointment to Internship

For applicants that match with us, a valid affiliation agreement with the applicant's doctoral program is required prior to appointment. In addition, applicants that match with our site are required to undergo a background check prior to the appointment. Please see Section 8 of the Executive Order establishing this process:

http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/codification/executive-order/10450.html

Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided.

In 1986, President Reagan signed Executive Order 12564, Drug-Free Federal Workplace, setting a goal to prevent Federal employee use of illegal drugs, whether on or off duty. In accordance with the Executive Order, VA established a Drug-Free Workplace Program, and aims to create an environment that is safe, healthful, productive and secure. Please see the VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Health Professions Trainees (HPTs): VADrugFreeWorkplace.pdf