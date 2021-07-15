Austin VA Clinic – Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From US 183 South
Take US 183 South pass TX 71. Turn right onto Metropolis drive, 7901 Metropolis (VA) will be on left.
From Interstate 35
Interstate 35, merge on TX 71E via Exit 230 toward Bastrop. Merge onto US 183 towards Lockhart. Turn right on Metropolis.
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
30°12'20.36"N 97°41'25.27"W
Address:
Austin VA Clinic
7901 Metropolis Drive
Austin, TX 78744
Intersection:
Metropolis Drive and Metrolink Road