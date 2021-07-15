Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Campus map

Directions

From Interstate 35

Take the New Road Exit (Exit 331). Go west on New Road to Memorial Drive (second light from I-35. Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be on the left at the intersection of New Road and Memorial Drive.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:

31°30'41.76"N 97°9'50.89"W

Address:

Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

4800 Memorial Drive

Waco, TX 76711

Intersection:

New Road and Memorial Drive