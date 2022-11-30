Job Fair - Olin E. Teague Medical Center / Temple

NOW HIRING in Temple: Housekeeping Aids, Food Service Workers, and Cooks. Hourly Range: $16.14 and higher, however you may receive an additional 8% environmental differential (House Keeping Aids Only).

Interviews will be conducted on the spot, if criteria on the flyer is met.

• Must be a US Citizen

• Please bring Current Resume including all experience with three references

• Two forms of identification

• DD-214 Copy 2 or 4 showing the type of Discharge ; If you are National Guard but have a disability rating letter you must bring your DD-214 showing your Basic Training and AIT time (REQUIRED) if applicable

• VA Disability Letter if applicable

For further information please contact:

Mr. Jimmy Corr or Mr. Rodel Yadao at (254) 743-0777