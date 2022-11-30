Job Fair - Olin E. Teague Medical Center / Temple
Job Fair - Temple VA
When:
Sat. Dec 3, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 204, Library
Cost:
Free
NOW HIRING in Temple: Housekeeping Aids, Food Service Workers, and Cooks. Hourly Range: $16.14 and higher, however you may receive an additional 8% environmental differential (House Keeping Aids Only).
Interviews will be conducted on the spot, if criteria on the flyer is met.
• Must be a US Citizen
• Please bring Current Resume including all experience with three references
• Two forms of identification
• DD-214 Copy 2 or 4 showing the type of Discharge ; If you are National Guard but have a disability rating letter you must bring your DD-214 showing your Basic Training and AIT time (REQUIRED) if applicable
• VA Disability Letter if applicable
For further information please contact:
Mr. Jimmy Corr or Mr. Rodel Yadao at (254) 743-0777