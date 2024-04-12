Monthly Benefits Clinic-Austin, TX
Monthly VA benefits clinic hosted in Austin, TX.
When:
Wed. May 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
1st Floor, Room 1G-101 (virtual option using QR code)
7901 Metropolis Drive
Austin, TX
Cost:
Free
Join the Central TX Veterans Health Care System at our Austin clinic as they host presentations on disability compensation, Veteran pension, Survivor benefits, burial benefits, state Veterans homes/cemeteries, land sales, VA home/land loans, and more. Other participating organizations include the VBA, Texas Veterans Commission, Veterans Land Board, and the City of Austin.
Wed. May 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Sep 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Wed. Dec 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT