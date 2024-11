Waco Veterans Day Parade Waco Veterans Day Parade When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Austin Ave. between 12th and 3rd Streets Waco, TX Cost: Free





Cheer on your Central TX VA partners as we walk in the City of Waco Veterans Day Parade!

When: Monday, November 11 @ 11am

Where: Downtown Waco (Austin Ave from 12th St. to 3rd St.)

