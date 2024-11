Waco VA campus Veterans Day parade

When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Inner circle 4800 Memorial Drive Waco, TX Cost: Free





Join the Waco VA staff in honoring Veterans in our resident programs at the 3rd Annual Doris Miller Veterans Parade. Wave your American flags and cheer our Veterans on!

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 @ 11am

WHERE: Inner Circle on the Doris Miller VA Medical Center campus

Other VA events