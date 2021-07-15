Women Veteran care
VA Central Texas health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Ann M. Blunt RN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-743-0441
Email: Ann.Blunt@va.gov
Kimberly Kinerd
Women Veterans Outreach Specialist
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-297-3515
Email: Kimberly.Kinerd@va.gov
Vivian Minns
Primary Care Social Worker
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-899-7498
Email: Vivian.Minns@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Central Texas health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services