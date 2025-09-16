Central TX VA announces Myhaver as new Executive Director

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2025

Temple, TX - Myhaver brings leadership, proven experience to Central Texas

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Myhaver as the new Executive Director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. Myhaver will oversee delivery of health care to more than 143,000 enrolled Veterans and an operating budget of $1.6 billion at the nation’s eleventh largest VA healthcare system by enrollment.

“We are excited to officially announce Mr. Myhaver as the new Executive Director of the Central Texas VA Healthcare System,” said Dr. Wendell Jones, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 17 Director. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience are valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Myhaver has been the acting director of the Central Texas VA since February 2025. Prior to joining the Central Texas VA, Myhaver was the medical center director of the Harry S. Truman Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri and held progressive leadership positions at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, the VA Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Office of Care in the Community, the VA Office of the Inspector General, and the El Paso VA Health Care System. He has over two decades of experience serving Veterans.

Myhaver holds a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, and a Bachelor of Science in Community Health from Texas A&M University in College Station. He also is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“My family and I are excited to be back in Texas,” Myhaver continued, “I am deeply honored to join the Central Texas VA team and serve our Veterans. Together, we will continue to uphold and advance the quality of care and support that our Veterans deserve."

With over 4,300 staff supporting facilities in Austin, Bryan, Cedar Park, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Temple, Waco, LaGrange, Brownwood, and Palestine, the Central Texas VA Health Care System is one of the most complex of the nation’s 170 VA Medical Centers. The Central Texas VA operates in 39 counties across 35,000 square miles with 1.4 million outpatient visits in the past year. In addition to health care services for Veterans, the Central Texas VA offers extensive education and internship programs for doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals.

