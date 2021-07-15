Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center – Campus map

Directions

From the south:

From Interstate 35 take Loop 363 Exit (Exit 298), go east (right) on Loop 363. Follow Loop 363 approximately 3 miles. Take the 5th Street Exit (right) until you come to the stop sign at 5th Street. Take a left (north) on 5th Street about 5 blocks. Turn right on Avenue U. Avenue U will take you 1 block straight to the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center.

From the north:

From Interstate 35 take the Central Avenue/Texas 53/FM2305 Exit (Exit 301); take a left at the red light/East on Central Avenue. Take a right on Third Street in Downtown Temple. 3rd Street will turn into 1st Street just after you cross the downtown overpass. Continue on 1st Street approximately 1 mile. The Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center will be on your left.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:

31°4'44.47"N 97°20'55.70"W

Address:

Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive

Temple, TX 76504-7451

Intersection:

Veterans Memorial Dr. and W Ave. T