Central Texas MOVE! Weight Management Program
VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.
Obesity is a chronic disease that usually requires long-term management. Treatment depends on weight, health conditions, functional limitations, and Veteran values and preferences.
If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. MOVE! supports safe and sustainable weight loss at a rate of 0.5-2 lbs./week. Steady weight loss helps ensure you can maintain weight loss achieved in MOVE!. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you value.
With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:
- improve your quality of life, and even live longer
- reduce health risks
- prevent or reverse certain diseases
How do I get started?
If you are interested in weight management and healthy living, Contact your MOVE! Team to schedule an appointment today.
1. MOVE! Weekly Program
One-hour weekly group classes for 12-weeks led by a dietitian discussing content on nutrition, physical activity, mindfulness, and behavior change. This is offered via VA Video Connect (VVC) or in-person at a VA location.
Note: MOVE! weekly groups are discussion based and follow the national MOVE! Workbook modules (link provided under Additional MOVE! Resources). If you select to join a MOVE! weekly group, you will be scheduled for all 12 sessions. Please notify your instructor or call
2. TELEMOVE! Program
A 90-day in-home monitoring program involving independent learning and daily health check-ins via home telehealth equipment. Support available from a TeleMOVE! dietitian throughout the 90 days.
Note: TELEMOVE! requires self motivation for daily health check-ins and navigating through MOVE! Workbook Modules on your own. There is no weekly meeting. A scale will be provided and mailed to you upon enrollment in TELEMOVE!. You will be asked to weigh-in daily as a part of your health check-ins.
3. MOVE 1:1 appointment
Meet with a registered dietitian in a one-on-one setting to work on personal weight management goals. In-person and virtual appointments are offered.
How do I enroll?
Call
Please read "MOVE! Frequently Asked Questions" below for more information.
Additional MOVE! Resources
Note: These options are not led by a VA clinician, and do not count as schedule MOVE! visits:
- MOVE! Coach is a mobile app for Veterans who want to set their own pace.
- Annie text messaging is a self-care tool that can be added to a MOVE! participation option to enhance the experience or be used independently. Daily texts provide motivation and prompts for tracking goals, weight, food, and/or activity.
- The Veteran MOVE! Workbook and a Food & Activity Log are found on the national VA MOVE! website. The workbook includes national curriculum used in the MOVE! Program, and the log can be used to track food intake and physical activity.