Central Texas MOVE! Weight Management Program

Obesity is a chronic disease that usually requires long-term management. Treatment depends on weight, health conditions, functional limitations, and Veteran values and preferences.

If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. MOVE! supports safe and sustainable weight loss at a rate of 0.5-2 lbs./week. Steady weight loss helps ensure you can maintain weight loss achieved in MOVE!. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you value.

With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can: