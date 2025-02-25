My HealtheVet
My HealtheVet makes it easy to communicate with your health care team, manage your appointments and health records, and refill prescriptions online.
Welcome to the My HealtheVet University! Expand the list below and you'll find a series of videos to help you navigate My HealtheVet.
Here, you'll learn how to:
- Set up an account
- Upgrade to a premium account
- Learn how to use Secure Messaging to contact your providers
- Use the Blue Button tool to download your medical records and history
- Much, much more!
Beatrix Holderman
My HealtheVet Coordinator
VA Central Texas health care
Phone:
Email: beatrix.holderman@va.gov
Welcome to My HealtheVet
Video--Welcome to My Healthevet
My HealtheVet is your VA online patient health portal. Take control of your health care by combining several important tools all in one convenient place.
Register for an account
Learn how to create an account
Veterans can conveniently manage their health care with My HealtheVet, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ online patient portal. My HealtheVet’s features enable Veterans to refill VA prescriptions, track health measures, view personal health information, and more.
Refill your prescriptions with My HealtheVet
Video--Refill Your Prescriptions with My HealtheVet
VA makes it easy for Veterans to manage their VA prescriptions online through My HealtheVet. Veterans can visit My HealtheVet’s Refill VA Prescriptions page to request refills of their VA prescriptions. They must be registered as VA patients to refill their VA prescriptions through My HealtheVet. Learn more about My HealtheVet at myhealth.va.gov.
Secure Messaging on My HealtheVet
Video--Secure Messaging on My Healthevet
By upgrading to a Premium My HealtheVet account and opting in to Secure Messaging, Veterans can put their health and well-being into their hands.
Blue Button Reports
Video--VA Blue Button Reports
VA makes it easy to access your VA medical records through My HealtheVet. With My HealtheVet’s VA Blue Button feature, you can download your personal health information to save, print, or share it with your family members, caregivers, and non-VA providers. You will need a My HealtheVet Premium account to access your VA health information through VA Blue Button. Learn more about My HealtheVet Premium accounts at myhealth.va.gov/premium or by watching the “Put a Premium on Your Health” video: https://youtu.be/87dt_z8LeRM.