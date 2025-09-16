Christopher Myhaver was appointed as Executive Director of the Central Texas VA Health Care System (CTVHCS) in September 2025. Mr. Myhaver had been serving as acting director since February 2025. Prior to joining CTVHCS, Myhaver was the Executive Director of the VA Columbia Missouri Health Care System and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital.

Previous leadership roles included interim Medical Center Director of the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Associate Medical Center Director/Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Deputy Executive Director of Business Operations and Administration within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Office of Care in the Community, and Associate Director/COO at the El Paso VA Health Care System to name a few. He joined VA in 2004.

Myhaver received a Master of Science degree in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio and a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health from Texas A&M University in College Station. He also is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.