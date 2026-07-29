Prior to joining CTVHCS he was Senior Associate Dean-Clinical Integration at Sam Houston State University and the Forward Medical Commander for U.S. Army Central Command in the Middle East. He is a board-certified emergency physician and retired U.S. Army Brigadier General who is a combat veteran, and longtime leader in organized medicine. Dr. Suter brings decades of experience in military and civilian healthcare operations, academic medicine, advocacy, and association leadership. He has served as President of multiple organizations including the American College of Emergency Physicians, the American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians, the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, the International Federation of Emergency Medicine, and on the Board of Directors of many others including the American Academy of Emergency Medicine. An earned professor at multiple medical schools including Uniformed Services University, General Suter is a graduate of some of the military's toughest training and recipient of dozens of prestigious civilian and military awards including the Distinguished Service Medal, America's highest non-combat award. Suter received D.O. medical degree and Master’s in Healthcare Administration from Des Moines University in Iowa, a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis. General Suter is a Certified Physician Executive and a Fellow of multiple national and international specialty societies. He is committed to improving access and quality of services for all Texas Veterans and strengthening coordination with organizations that impact Veterans statewide and nationally.