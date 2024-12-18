Nurse Recruitment and Retention
Welcome to the home of Recruitment & Retention for current and future Central TX VA nurses! Whether you are looking to join our team of professionals or are a current employee of CTVHCS, thank you for considering to serve the Veterans of Central Texas. We are continuously searching for talent to add to our team and remain dedicated to developing the careers of our employees. Keep reading to find out how to connect and take advantage of all of the great opportunities at CTVHCS!
How to apply:
Go to VA Nursing Careers now to view opportunities in the VA and Central TX VA Health Care System.
For questions and further information, email CTXNursingRecruitmentRetention@va.gov.