Physician Recruitment
Everything is better in Texas! Be at the center of it all, providing great care to Veterans in Central Texas. Be close to Fort Cavazos U.S. Army installation, amazing culture in Austin, the beautifully historic Waco, or serve in our patriotic rural communities--you can find it all in the Central TX Veterans Health Care System.
No matter where or how you serve as a Physician, Dentist or Podiatrist in VA, you will contribute to the greatest mission in federal service - the mission to heal and care for Veterans so they can thrive in life after military service.
At the VA you will enjoy these perks:
- Earn a competitive compensation package, with regular increases, and incentive awards.
- Credit for Military Service
- 1 active and unrestricted license allow you to practice at any VA nationwide.
- Complete coverage to include health, dental and vision, life insurance, long-term care, and parental leave.
- Closed on 11 federal holidays with an estimated 50 days of annual combined value of paid holidays, sick leave, and annual leave.
- Retirement benefits include federal pension, employer-matched Thrift Savings Plan 401 (k) and Social Security
- Professional development
- No employment contract, restrictive covenants, or non-compete clauses.
- No moonlighting restrictions.
For a comprehensive list of openings:
View Central Texas VA Physician Opportunities.
For questions regarding physician opportunities, please contact Corina.Sanchez@va.gov.
Find Your Total Reward$ of a VA Career as a Physician in the VA.
Corina Sanchez
Physician & Provider Recruiter (PPR)
VA Central Texas health care
Email: corina.sanchez@va.gov