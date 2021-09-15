Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center – campus map

Campus map

Coming soon!

Directions

From the east or west:

Take Interstate 90 to exit 4 toward Holyoke

Merge onto Interstate 91 north to exit 19 toward Northampton/Amherst

Stay straight to go onto Damon Road (0.9 mile)

Damon Road becomes Bridge Road (2.3 miles)

Turn right onto North Main Street / State Route 9

The medical center entrance is just a short distance and is marked by a sign on the right.

From the south:

From Interstate 91 north, take the State Route 9 exit, exit 19, toward Northampton/Amherst

Stay straight to go onto Damon Road (0.9 mile)

Damon Road becomes Bridge Road (2.3 miles)

Turn right onto North Main Street / State Route 9

The medical center entrance is just a short distance and is marked by a sign on the right.

From the north:

From Interstate 91 south, take the U.S. Route 5 / State Route 10 exit, exit 20, toward State Route 9/Northampton/Hadley

Take a slight right onto North King Street/U.S. Route 5/State Route 10 (0.1 mile)

Turn right onto Bridge Road (2.3 miles)

Turn right onto North Main Street/State Route 9

The medical center entrance is just a short distance and is marked by a sign on the right.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center

421 North Main Street

Leeds, MA 01053

Coordinates: 42°20'58.20"N 72°40'56.67"W

Intersection: North Main Street and VAMC Road