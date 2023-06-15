Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Valley Blue Sox Military Appreciation Night!

Military Appreciation Night at the Valley Blues Sox

Valley Blue Sox Military Appreciation Night!

When:

Sun. Jun 25, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Mackenzie Stadium

500 Beach Street

Holyoke , MA

Cost:

Free

Military Appreciation Night at the Valley Blue Sox, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Gates open at 12:00 PM. Don't miss the first pitch at 1:00 PM!

Join us as we recognize and celebrate all of our veterans and active military. Free entry for Veterans and active military with a valid Military I.D. or VA I.D.

When: June 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM (Gate open at 12:00 PM)
Where: Mackenzie Stadium, 500 Beach Street, Holyoke MA 01040

See more events

Last updated: