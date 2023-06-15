Valley Blue Sox Military Appreciation Night!

Military Appreciation Night at the Valley Blue Sox, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Gates open at 12:00 PM. Don't miss the first pitch at 1:00 PM!

Join us as we recognize and celebrate all of our veterans and active military. Free entry for Veterans and active military with a valid Military I.D. or VA I.D.

When: June 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM (Gate open at 12:00 PM)

Where: Mackenzie Stadium, 500 Beach Street, Holyoke MA 01040