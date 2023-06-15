Valley Blue Sox Military Appreciation Night!
When:
Sun. Jun 25, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Mackenzie Stadium
500 Beach Street
Holyoke , MA
Cost:
Free
Military Appreciation Night at the Valley Blue Sox, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Gates open at 12:00 PM. Don't miss the first pitch at 1:00 PM!
Join us as we recognize and celebrate all of our veterans and active military. Free entry for Veterans and active military with a valid Military I.D. or VA I.D.
Gate open at 12:00 PM
