Central/ Western Mass Stand Down

When: Fri. Jun 23, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Veterans Inc Head Quarters 69 Grove St Worcester , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Through the Stand Down Initiative, Veterans are connected with the assistance programs they need to live healthy and fulfilling civilian lives. There will be over 40 service providers from all walks of life – both public and private sector – ready to accommodate our veterans’ needs. Veterans can also receive referrals to other assistance such as health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment, and mental health counseling.

Transportation is available via chartered bus to and from the Stand Down. The pick-up location will be the Springfield Partners parking lot , 721 State St, Springfield, MA 01109, at 8:30 AM. From there the bus will proceed to the VA Central Western Mass. facility in Leeds , pick up time roughly 9:30 AM. Return time is expected to be 3:00 pm.

**To ensure a spot on the bus Veterans MUST be registered as this will be first come / first serve and space may be limited. Registration link below

2023 Stand Down Registration - for all Veterans and their Adult Guests (office.com)