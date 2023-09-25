All-MA Veteran Tele-Town Hall

A joint tele-town hall meeting to update Massachusetts Veterans

A joint tele-town hall meeting to update Massachusetts Veterans and ask questions of VA leadership from the Bedford, Boston, Central-Western Mass., and Providence healthcare systems, the VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office, and the Mass. National Cemetery.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, 11:00 a.m. - noon

To join:

- Call 855-756-7520 ext. 96522#, or

- Watch on Facebook live: https://www.facebook.com/VABoston