DEA National Take Back Day - Springfield Clinic

Join us at our Springfield clinic for our bi-annual unused medication and prescription take-back day

On Tuesday, October 24th, 2023, from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Police Services in conjunction with VACWM Pharmacy, will host the bi-annual unused medication and prescription take-back day as per the DUMP Opioids Act.



Veterans, and community members wishing to dispose of their unused medications can drive up to one of our facilities located in Leeds, Worcester, or Springfield to obtain a DEA-approved medication disposal mail-back envelope from one of our VACWM Police officers.



Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue. Proper disposal of unneeded drugs saves lives and protects the environment and our community.



Those unable to participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days in April and October.