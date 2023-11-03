Gerofit Open House, November 6, 2023

Join us for the Gerofit Open House on November 6, 2023

Join us for the Gerofit Open House on November 6, 2023, from 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Come meet program staff, socialize, and participate in all that Gerofit has to offer. Light refreshments will be served. The Gerofit open house is open to Veterans and VA employees.



Schedule:

First class, 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Socialize, 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM

Second class, 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Gym, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM



For more information contact Jake Allen PT, DPT, Program Director at 413-584-4040 ext. 3595.